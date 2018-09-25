Rasen Library marks completion of book challenge

More than 150 young readers took part in this year’s ‘summer challenge’ at Market Rasen Library, with 95 completing the task.

Last Friday saw them celebrate their achievements as they went along to collect their certificates.

'Teddy' came too and stayed for a mischevious sleepover EMN-180925-063636001

They also took along their teddies and soft toy friends, who were preparing to take part in an adventure of their own.

This year’s Summer Reading Challenge theme was ‘Mischief Makers’ and it was certain they would be getting up to no good on the planned ‘sleepover’.

Library manager Georgina Carr said: “The Summer Reading Challenge is a very important scheme we run every year and this year was bigger and better as we partnered with the Beano.

“The children have taken part in challenges and activities - most important of all they have enjoyed reading their books.”

Arthur Jeffrey with his prize'' EMN-180925-063612001

Everyone who completed the challenge was put into a draw for an additional prize; the 8+ winner was Macey-Jayne Ballard and up-to-8 winner was Joseph Coopland.

Arthur Jeffrey was the winner of the treasure trail.