Rasen Library hosting Macmillan fundraiser

It’s the most wonderful time of the year for showing love and community spirit down at Market Rasen Library at their third annual Christmas Macmillan Cancer Support event.

It will definitely be the season to be jolly as staff and volunteers will be on hand to make the spirit bright with raffles, tombola, treasure hunts and a Christmas craft table.

If that’s not enough, there will also be the chance to Guess How Many Baubles are in the Chimney and Name of the Bear.

Take a look at the sale table and you may just find a last minute gift too.

Refreshments will be available throughout, kindly provided by Market Rasen Tesco Community Champion Jenny Stimson.

The event takes place this Saturday, December 9.

Go along between 10am and 2pm to join in the fun and help raise money for Macmillan Cancer Support.