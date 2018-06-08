Rasen art group exhibition at Caistor centre

Caistor Arts and Heritage Centre continues to be a much sought after exhibition space for budding and well-established artists.

The latest group to put their talents on show is the Market Rasen Painting Group, which meets in Holy Rood Catholic Schoolroom.

This is the first exhibition put on by the painting group members at the Caistor centre.

The title of the exhibition is ‘Summertime’ and shows the passion members have for their subject.

Subjects include landscapes, animals and seascapes.

One of the seascapes holds a special significance, as it was painted by Richard Brewis, who died earlier this year.

Painting Group member Caroline Foster said: “We are pleased to be able to include one of Richard’s last pieces in the exhibition - we are very grateful to his wife Lesley for allowing it to be displayed.

“Richard was a lovely man and was always ready to help his fellow painters.

“We all miss him.”

The exhibition will be on show until June 27.

Admission is free and the exhibition room is generally open during the centre’s normal hours, although sometimes it is used for meetings.

To check opening times call the centre on 01472 851605.

Also throughout June, there is a small exhibition within the cafe area by local artist June Holman, who also volunteers in the centre’s library.

Her exhibition is entitled ‘Through My Eyes’.

Next month, the main exhibition will be ‘Observations and Recollections’ by Hackthorn artist Mike Finney, with a meet the artist session on Saturday, July 7, from 11.30am to 1.30pm.

In August, ‘Beech to Beach’ will be the title of an exhibition by Debbie Drury, whose inspiration comes from walking in her favourite areas - woods and on beaches.

There will be a chance to meet Debbie and talk about her work on Saturday, August 4, again from 11.30am to 1.30pm. The July cafe exhibition will feature work by acrylic artist Katie Tindall, titled ‘Into the Wild’, and in August there will be pictures by the F4 Group of photographers on display.