Members of Rase Heritage enjoyed a day in Woodhall Spa for their July gathering.

They were given a warm welcome at The Cottage Museum, where refreshments were served.

They were then taken on a tour of some of the key heritage areas of the village by knowledgeable guide Marjorie Sergeant.

Returning to the museum, there was time for more refreshment and the opportunity to look at the many displays within the building.

For more information on Rase Heritage visit www.raseheritage.org.uk .