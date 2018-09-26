Police station houses the Rebel Daughters

Market Rasen’s Old Police Station and Magistrates Court is fast becoming a centre for exhibitions - and a new one starts this week.

Rebel Daughters features the work of Louth-based Jayne Cooper and will run from September 29 to October 27.

These playful Rebel Daughters are all members of a fictitious army of 100 female soldiers, created especially for the centenary celebration of some women winning the right to vote.

At first glance, each comrade appears as a domestic, decorative or functional object.

The different shapes act as a catalogue of choices; limitless possibilities available to each soldier.

The exhibition will be open between 10.30am and 1.30pm on Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays; admission free.

Group visits are available at other times; call 01673 842479.