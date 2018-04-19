Pleasurable painting at Caistor centre

One day painting workshops are being held at Caistor Arts and Heritage Centre, led by Mags Bradley.

The next is on Saturday April 28, from 10am to 4pm, and the cost is £35.

Experiment with watercolours, inks, pastels and other mediums.

Sketch, paint and create artwork from varying subject matter while learning, discovering and creating.

Take along your own paints and materials - basic materials can be provided.

To book call 01472 851605 or for details 01472 753755.

Future dates are: Saturday May 19; Friday June 15; Friday October 19: Friday November 16; Saturday December 8.