Picture gallery: Rasen Christmas event brings out the crowds

Market Rasen market place was the focus for some festive fun last Saturday.

Visitors flocked to the Mayor’s Charity Fair and Christmas Market, taking the opportunity to do some seasonal shopping and support a number of local good causes.

Market Rasen Mayor's Charity Fair and Christmas Market EMN-181125-170534001

The younger visitors also took the opportunity to pay a visit to Father Christmas and tell him of their gift wishes.

There was live music throughout the day from Market Rasen Ukulele Band to local primary schools,

In the Festival Hall, more than 100 people took the opportunity to watch a taster of this season’s pantomime offering - Beauty and the Beast - from the Lindsey Rural Players at the Broadbent Theatre.

A countdown led to the switching on of the lights, bringing the festivities to a close.

Market Rasen Mayor's Charity Fair and Christmas Market EMN-181125-160150001

Town Mayor, Coun John Matthews said: “Thank you must go to all the volunteers, helpers and traders for making today’s event such a success, as well as Tesco for their sponsorship.

“Most of all, thanks go to the town as a whole for turning out and supporting the event. I hope everyone enjoyed it.”

Market Rasen Mayor's Charity Fair and Christmas Market EMN-181125-205827001