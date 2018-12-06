Photo gallery: Crowds turn out for Caistor Christmas lights switch on

Christmas came to Caistor on Saturday with the lights switch-on and appearance of Father Christmas.

During the afternoon, seasonal stalls gave shoppers the opportunity to pick up something special or support local groups.

Throughout the afternoon, local talent took to the stage to entertain the visitors too.

But it was as darkness was falling the biggest crowd turned out to see the arrival of Father Christmas and the switch on of the town’s festive lights.

With the help of Caistor and District Lions, Father Christmas will soon be heading off on his tour of the villages.

Between December 14 and 20, Santa’s sleigh will be out and about, with full details available on the Caistor Lions Facebook page.

○Photos on this page courtesy of David Riddall.