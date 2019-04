Danny Boyle’s Oscar-winning film ‘Slumdog Millionaire’ will be shown at Caistor Town Hall this Saturday, April 13.

The hall and bar will be open from 5.30pm, with refreshments on sale before the show and during the intermission.

The film is rated 15 (ID may be required) and starts at 6.30pm.

Tickets, as always, from Caistor Post Office or online at caistorcommunitycinema.org.