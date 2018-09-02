Open evening for Grasby dance classes

A Grasby dance school is holding an open day next week so people can find out what they have to offer.

Now in its third year, Encore Dance Academy holds classes for two-year-olds to adults in the village hall on a Monday evening.

Young students from the Encore Dance Academy EMN-180822-161556001

Louise Tuck, who runs the classes, said: “I have had over 25 years experience in teaching and I pride myself on having a fun, laid back approach to dance.

“We encourage pupils to bring out their best, not only in dance, but provide life skills they can take with them, as well as long lasting friendships.”

The school offers dance, acrobatic dance and musical theatre classes for children, as well as tap dance for adults.

The open evening will be held in the village hall from 4pm to 5pm next Monday, September 3. Go along to find out more and sign up for the autumn session.