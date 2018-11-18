Night at the movies for animal charity

An evening of live music and performances from well-loved films will be held at The Venue in Lincoln to raise money for the RSPCA.

The audience at this special evening will be taken through songs know and loved from a range of films, with performances from Angela Simkin, Josh Weaver, Sian-Elizabeth Rees and the Chapter House Orchestra.

Money raised will go directly to the RSPCA Lincolnshire Mid and Lincoln Branch, who take in and care for animals from Gainsborough, through to Lincoln and Wragby to Horncastle.

The show is this Saturday, November 24, starting at 7.30pm.

Tickets £12 or two for £20; children £5 from www.thevenuelincoln.co.uk