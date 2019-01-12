New year brings international flare to Caistor

Caistor Arts and Heritage Centre is starting the year with an international feel.

For many, January 25 is Burns Night - a time to remember the work and life of Scottish poet Robert Burns - but at 28 Plough Hill they will be looking east and marking Tatiana’s Day.

The Russian Music and Supper Evening will run from 7pm to 10pm.

Find out about the story of Tatiana’s Day and enjoy live music by local duo KS Music Lincs, as well as a three-course Russian-themed meal.

The cost is £20 per person and booking is essential on 01472 851605.

For those looking to brush up on their language skills, the centre offers the chance to learn Spanish.

Every Sunday, local resident David Hill runs a Spanish beginners conversation club, which is ideal for holidays and improving or beginning the language.

The session runs from 2pm to 4pm and people are asked to arrive 30 minutes before the session.

The Centre also hosts a number of groups - from cycling to knitting and painting to singing.

There is also a rolling programme of exhibitions, as well as artwork on display in the popular cafe area.

This month’s main exhibition has been organised by the Sir Joseph Banks Society and features the botanical paintings of Miss E M Lane-Claypon.

The Society’s vice-chairman gave a talk on Saturday about the artist and her work.

Miss Lane-Claypon, who later married the Vicar of Friskney, the Rev Cheales, was a talented artist born near Boston in 1872.

She went on to study at the Slade School of Art in London, as well as in Germany, and was a noted botanical artist in the late Victorian era.

After her marriage, she gave up this type of painting and was almost forgotten, until a cloth bag of her original work came into the hands of the Sir Joseph Banks Society.

The exhibition, which includes a few of her later landscape drawings, runs until the end of January.

For more information on all that’s happening at Caistor Arts and Heritage Centre visit the website www.28ploughhill.co.uk or find them on Facebook