New season opens at Woodhall Spa’s Cottage Museum

Woodhall Spa Cottage Museum opens its doors to the public for the 2018 season this Friday, March 30.

Member of the Forces, NHS or Lincolnshire Co-op may be able to take advantage of a ‘Buy One Get One Free’ offer on admission tickets.

The theme for this season is pertinent to John Wield.

The large display cabinet in the middle room is stocked with the museum’s collection of cameras, projectors and related photographic memorabilia, whilst the other glass cabinet contains some of the many items made by

John Wield whilst living in the bungalow and also some of his personal belongings.

For children there is a quiz running from March 30 to April 15.

Children are invited to go along and be a Pest Patrol detective, finding the clues hidden around the museum.

Quiz Sheets cost 50p each and there is a surprise gift on completion.