New dance show set to go down a storm

A brand new theatre show is set to take the UK by storm this Autumn and it is heading to Scunthorpe and Lincoln.

Emerald Storm presents an exciting fusion of heritage and innovation, showcasing the glory of Irish Culture in a truly unique way.

The production provides a fresh take on the Irish Dancing tradition and features some of Ireland’s most talented performers.

Be transported to the mythological paradise of Celtic heaven - the Otherworld, in an epic battle between the light and the darkness.

The show will be at the Baths Hall in Scunthorpe on October 19 and at the New Theatre Royal in Lincoln on November 3.

For tickets and more information visit www.scunthorpetheatres.co.uk and www.newtheatreroyallincoln.co.uk