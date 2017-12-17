Merry Grinchmas at Rasen Library

Help make the Grinch’s heart grow on his 60th anniversary, with a fun event at Market Rasen Library.

Hear the story of ‘How the Grinch Stole Christmas’ and make Grinchmas crafts and goodies to bring glad tidings back to the Whos of Who-ville.

There are prizes for the most ‘Grinchworthy’ fancy dress and light festive refreshments will be provided by Market Rasen’s Tesco community champion.

A Merry 60th Grinchmas takes place next Wednesday, December 20, from 2pm to 3pm.

Tickets cost £1 and are available, along with more details, at the library information desk or email market_rasen.library@gll.org

Another fun family event will be held on Friday December 29, when the library is teaming up with SLHA (Society for Lincolnshire History and Archaeology) to go ‘Potty about Pots.

There is no need to book in advance, just drop in.

The event runs from 10am to noon, when there will be craft activities on an historic ‘pot’ theme.

Have fun making a pot from clay, investigate shapes and patterns on pots, create a pot design and more.

Admission to the event is free, with a £1 charge for each activity.

Children must be accompanied.

For more information on the society visit www.slha.org.uk