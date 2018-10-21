Look in for the book bingo challenge

The family that reads together succeeds together and this autumn Market Rasen Library is encouraging families to share their love of reading and take part in their Book Bingo Challenge.

The challenge is taking place in libraries across Lincolnshire and as an added incentive, each participating library has two £20 book vouchers to give away, courtesy of The Lincolnshire Family Services Directory.

Running for six weeks from next Monday, October 22, the challenge involves families borrowing and reading books to fill in their Bingo Card.

The card has 16 boxes, with subjects such as One Word Title, Has an Animal on the Cover, Something Funny and A Story you can Share, to help families discover all manner of new and exciting reads.

On returning their books, library staff will stamp family’s Bingo Cards and those with a full house, who hand in their entry by Saturday December 1, will be entered into a draw for the book voucher prizes.

The challenge is free to enter and Bingo Cards can be collected from the library from October 22.

Georgina Carr, Library Manager at Market Rasen Library for GLL said: “Children who see their parents read and have that love of reading shared with them benefit in so many ways.

“They not only get a flying start at school but can also develop a life-long love of reading.

“With little ones, sharing a story is also a good excuse to snuggle up and spend some quality time as a family and with older children it’s a chance to open their horizons and all the possibilities their future can hold.

“Our Book Bingo challenge is designed so that anyone of any age can take part.

“It’s never too early or late to start sharing the enjoyment books can bring your family”.

To find out more pop into the library or email market_rasen.library@gll.org