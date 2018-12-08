Lions sleigh ready to take Santa on Market Rasen tour

Market Rasen Lions will be out and about this December helping Santa visit the young residents of the town.

Santa and his sleigh will be touring Market Rasen on three evenings later this month - route one on Monday, December 17; route two Wednesday, December 19 and route three Friday, December 21 - starting at 5.30pm.

Route one begins at The Brambles, then on to Maple Drive, Fern Drive, The Furlongs and finally Lady Francis Drive.

Route two will head to the other end of town, starting at Lime Walk, then on to River Side, Anglian Way, Willingham Road, Kingfisher Drive, Heron Way and Mallard Way, before heading via Willingham Road to Legsby Road, The Ridings, Wells Drive, Haydock Way, Thirsk Close, Hunt Close and, finally, Horseshoe Way.

Also on the Wednesday, the sleigh will be visiting The Poplars Care Home at 4.30pm.

The final town tour for route three will start at Gordonfield then head to Whitworth Way, Mill Road, Ashfield Close, Holly Tree Close, Oak Tree Close, Cedar Close, Velden Way, Coronation Road and Mill Road.

On Saturday, December 22, the sleigh will be parked outside Market Rasen Co-op from 10am to 3pm and all money raised will go to charitable causes.