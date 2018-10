To help celebrate Lincolnshire Day, staff at Market Rasen Library welcomed the Eagles Class from Market Rasen Primary School to the Mill Road venue for a special story-telling session.

Joining them were members of the West Wold Writers Group, who regaled the children with prose and poems on a Lincolnshire theme.

There were also explanations of Lincolnshire sayings and traditions - just why is the question ‘do you come from Bardney?’ asked when someone leaves a door open?