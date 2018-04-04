Learn about the Year of the Dog at Rasen Library

Get down to Market Rasen Library next week and help celebrate our canine friends while also celebrating the Chinese Year of the Dog.

Booking is essential for the event at the Mill Road venue next Friday, April 13, from 2pm to 3.30pm.

As well as stories, crafts and games, Angus, the resident reading dog from Therapy Dogs Nationwide, will be there to lend a hand and be cute and cuddly with his owner Mandy.

Karen Waring, Market Rasen Library manager for GLL, which runs the library in partnership with Lincolnshire County Council, said: “What a great opportunity to celebrate dogs during the Chinese Year of the Dog.

“The dog is man’s best friend and the Chinese regard it as a most favourable animal.

“According to the Chinese, if a dog happens to come into a house, it symbolizes the coming of fortune, so we thought we would invite them into the library where there is already a wealth of stories and literature.”

Tickets for the event cost £1 and are available from the library desk.

For more information, call the Customer Service Centre on 01522 782010, email market_rasen.Library@gll.org or speak to a member of staff in the library.

The library is open on Tuesday and Wednesday from 10am to 5pm, Friday 10am to 6pm and Saturday 10am to 1pm.