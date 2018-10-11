Latest Apple Day a-peels to almost 1,000

Hundreds of people turned out when Gunby Estate, Hall and Gardens held its latest Apple Day.

More than 900 people attended the event on Sunday, held annually at the National Trust property near Spilsby.

Astrid Gatenby, visitor experience manager for the 18th-century attraction, said it was one of the busiest Apple Days they have had.

“Many people tried some free freshly pressed apple juice from the volunteers in the orchard and lots of ‘mystery’ apples were identified by our experts,” she said. “The team sold bag-fulls of apples and the many stallholders had a lovely day selling their wares too.”

For those who could not make the event on Sunday, a display of more than 50 apple varieties will remain on view in the stables.

The countdown is now on to the Ghostly Haunted Halloween Hall event on Saturday, October 27, ahead of the property’s last opening day for 2018 (excluding Chrismas openings) on Sunday, October 28.