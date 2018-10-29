In Pictures: Gunby Hall ‘ghouls’ terrify 475 brave visitors for Halloween

Almost 500 brave souls ventured thought the dark rooms and creepy corridors of Gunby Hall for its Haunted Halloween event on Saturday.
Visitors were treated to a guided tour of the 18th century house and its spooky past - complete with ‘ghouls and ghosts’ which jumped out of the darkened corners of the hall at every opportunity.
The National Trust site received a lot of positive feedback about the spooky event. Commenting on Gunby Hall’s Facebook page, Sarah Annetts wrote: “Had a real scary trip, thanks to all,” while Kathryn Locke added: “Such fun. Not screamed so much in years.”
