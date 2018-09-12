If archaeology is your cup of tea go along to the castle

New monthly archaeology events start this month at Lincoln Castle’s café.

The free events feature local archaeologists showcasing interesting finds and research, and an opportunity for discussion afterwards.

‘Archaeology café’ starts this Thursday, September 13, when Dr Duncan Wright will talk about ‘Anglo-Saxon and Viking smiths: gender, power and landscape’.

Adam Daubney, finds liaison officer at the county council, said: “Archaeology café is a fun, free, and lively monthly event for the public.

“From the harbours of the North Atlantic, to gemstones of Roman Britain, archaeology café provides an exciting opportunity for people to hear the latest research by archaeologists, and gives people the opportunity to hang around afterwards and chat with them over coffee.”

The free Thursday events take place between 5.30pm and 6.30pm in the café at Lincoln Castle.

There is no need to book, just go along.

Next month, October 11, Dr Cathy Daly will focus on the intersection of climate change and heritage, while on November 8, Dr Mark Gardiner will look at Harbours of the North Atlantic.

The final session planned for this year is on Thursday, December 13, when Dr Ian Marshman talks on ‘Making your mark in Britannia: Gems and identity in Roman Britain’.