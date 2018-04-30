Hospice Community Art Exhibition and Sale success at Scawby

The Mayor of North Lincolnshire, Coun Peter Clark, and Mayoress, Carol Clark have helped a charity-run hospice celebrate the success of its first annual community art exhibition and sale.

More than 40 paintings, worth over £4,000, were sold at Lindsey Lodge Hospice’s Annual Art Exhibition and Sale at Scawby Village Hall, which featured work by renowned local artist Dennis Nash, as well as other local artists and photographers.

Event organiser Kate Conway, Lindsey Lodge Hospice Director of Business Development, said: “Thank you to everyone who attended our event, we were delighted that so many people came along to support us.

“We’d also like to pay tribute to all of the talented artists who exhibited their beautiful work.

“Every one of them has generously donated either 25% or 100% of the total proceeds of each of their sales in support of Lindsey Lodge Hospice.

“Every penny they’ve donated will go towards providing our specialist palliative care to the people of North Lincolnshire.”

She added: “We hope this event will get bigger and better each year and become a major event in the art calendar, giving local artists and photographers a fantastic platform for sharing their work.”

For more information about Lindsey Lodge Hospice, visit www.lindseylodgehospice.org.uk