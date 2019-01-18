Going underground for new exhibition at Rasen’s Old Police Station

An exhibition looking at mining in the Wolds area opens at Market Rasen’s Old Police Station later this month.

The court room will host the Down Your Wold exhibition about the Claxby and Nettleton Mining industry.

Go along to learn about the first ironstone workings to be opened in the Lincoln shire Wolds, in 1868, with the last workings at Nettleton final closing 100 years later.

Life was challenging, conditions were tough and sadly lives were lost, but many friendships were clearly gained.

The exhibition opens on January 28 and runs to March 7.

Entry is free and it will be open during town council office hours - 10.30am to 1.30pm on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday.

To make an appointment outside these hours, call the town council office on 0167 842479.