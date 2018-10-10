Get a share and say in Caistor’s heritage

Caistor residents - and any other interested parties - can now have a share in the future of the town’s heritage buildings.

As previously reported, part of the regeneration of 2-4 Market Place was to form a community benefit society, which could then offer shares for membership.

Now, the share option has opened and the not for profit Caistor and District Community Trust is looking for people to come forward and support the scheme.

A month on from the public meeting to look at proposed plans and proposals for the market place, company secretary for the Trust, Neil Castle has been delighted with the response generated.

He said: “We have had further enquiries from potential businesses, and it is very encouraging to see so much interest in the buildings at this early stage - although announcing what the end uses will be is still quite a way off.

“In the last few days, Caistor and District Community Trust has had a meeting with Lincolnshire Co-op and Lincolnshire Heritage, to start preparations for our first funding applications next year.

“Within the next few weeks, we aim to publicise the timeline for the project, highlighting what the key stages of the project will be.

“Meanwhile, now is the time for people to apply for membership shares of the Trust, the community benefit society, working to bring 2-4 Market Place back to life.”

Membership is possible at a minimum of £5 for five £1 membership shares, which gives members a say in the Trust’s activities, with full voting rights at the annual general meeting, and the opportunity to join the board.

Mr Castle added: “The more members the trust has, the stronger it will be in achieving its aims of developing 2-4 Market Place so the buildings can once again be a key contributor to the local economy of Caistor.”

Membership forms can be down loaded from the website, www.caistorcommunitytrust.org or collected from Caistor Post Office.

Alternatively call Neil Castle on 01472 852 840