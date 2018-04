Market Rasen Library is once again joining with the Society of Lincolnshire History and Archaeology to provide a family craft event.

Tudor Tales will take place on Friday April 6, from 10am to noon.

There will be the chance to make a jester’s stick, model a knight’s head from clay, and decorate a crown.

Admission is free, with a charge of £1 per craft activity.

No need to book, but children must be accompanied.