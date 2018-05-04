Fun and games at West Rasen Green Man Day

Traditional family fun returns to West Rasen next month as the 19th annual Green Man Day takes place on Monday, May 7.

There will be much going on to keep all ages entertained - quoits, bowls, Aunt Sally, tombola and other games, as well as a grand raffle, the popular plant stall and cake stall.

In the hall, there will be a display of paintings and cards by a local art group.

The ever popular home-made refreshments will also be on sale in the hall, while outside there will be hotdogs and, for the first time, Garnetts of Market Rasen will be selling ice-cream.

Also new this year will be some live entertainment , with the Market Rasen U3A Ukulele Group playing from 1.30pm to 2.30pm and Da Capo folk group from 2.30pm to 3.15pm.

The event itself will run from 1pm to 4pm, with admission £1 for adults, which includes a free raffle ticket.