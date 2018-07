Enjoy a taste of France at a special evening being held in Caistor Town Hall next week.

The evening will start with the showing of French film ‘The Women on the Sixth Floor’ (12), with the support of Caistor Community Cinema, at 6pm.

This will be followed by food, provided by Caistor Arts and Heritage Centre, with vegan and gluten free available, and a French wine taster, provided by Sandhams.

Doors open at 5.30pm, with tickets £15 per person from Caistor Post Office.