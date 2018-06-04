Free book for children at Rasen Library’s celebration storytime

Market Rasen Library will be celebrating National Bookstart Week 2018 with stories and rhymes to encourage families to have fun reading together, anywhere and anytime.

This year’s National Bookstart Week is from June 4 to June 10 and the theme is ‘Bookstart Bird Boogie’.

There will be a special Storytime on Tuesday June 5, from 2.40pm to 3.10pm, with colouring and owl crafts.

Georgina Carr, for GLL, which runs the library in partnership with Lincolnshire County Council, said: “We all get quite excited at Market Rasen Library when Bookstart Week comes around as it is a joy to read and share the resources from the BookTrust.

“This year’s theme opens endless opportunities for children to read and enjoy the magic that you only get when you open and share a book.”

Every child that attends the Bookstart session will receive a free copy of the picture book ‘A Busy Day for Birds’ by Lucy Cousins.

National Bookstart Week is an annual celebration of BookTrust’s flagship reading programme, Bookstart.

Bookstart gives every child in England and Wales a free reading pack in the first year of their life and again when they are 3-4 years old.

BookTrust works to remind families of the importance of reading for pleasure – even if it’s just for ten minutes a day.

Children’s reading charity BookTrust, supported by Walker Children’s Books, has more than 450,000 copies to give away nationwide

For more information, email market_rasen.library@gll.org or speak to a member of staff in the library.