Festive fun at Normanby Hall Christmas market

Explore Normanby Hall Country Park this Christmas and visit the traditional festive market on Sunday, December 16 featuring a range of stalls from local producers.

There will be more than 25 stalls and local chef Nigel Brown will be providing cookery demonstrations throughout the day - at 10.30am, noon, 1.30pm and 3pm.

Lincs FM will be attending between 11am and 1pm, and there will be a real festive feel with carol singers and Christmas music to entertain the crowds - from Winterton Junior School choir, North Lindsey College and Trinity Workshop Band.

A £3 car parking charge will apply; annual members need to display their pass.