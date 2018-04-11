Faceless return to Scunthorpe gallery

There are just a few days left to catch an exhibition by one of Scunthorpe’s most popular artists at the 20-21 Visual Arts Centre in the town.

Lee Coleman had his first solo exhibition at the gallery in Scunthorpe back in 2008, when he exhibited 12 large-scale drawings featuring his, now well-known, ‘Mr Faceless’ character.

Reprise exhibition EMN-181104-120938001

His latest exhibition, Reprise is on show in the Nave gallery at 20-21 until this Saturday, April 14.

The exhibition is free to visit and is open from 10am to 4pm.

What is more remarkable about Lee’s painstaking drawings is that he makes time to craft his artworks, while working full-time in a demanding job as a paramedic.

Often he creates his emotionally charged drawings as a way of winding down from the stresses of his ‘day job’.

Lee created his anonymous and enigmatic character as a way of capturing emotional or challenging scenarios without revealing facial expressions, using body language and location alone.

Born and raised in Scunthorpe, in his mid-teenage years Lee appeared in a number of productions for the local Youth Theatre.

When one of his fellow cast members decided to leave and move to Liverpool, as a parting gift, he drew a picture.

Since then he has gone from strength to strength and crowds have flocked to exhibitions and events featuring Lee’s distinctive character, as well as his more recent depictions of pop and mod culture.

Despite the popularity of Mr Faceless, in recent years Lee has been concentrating on new work, often depicting his passion for scooters, music and Mod fashion.

Reprise marks Lee’s triumphant return of his favourite character, featuring a brand new set of drawings and he promises there are a few surprises for Mr Faceless fans.