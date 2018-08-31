Extreme times for teddies at Tattershall

Visitors flocked to Tattershall Castle with their favourite furry friends to enjoy an extreme Teddy Bear’s Picnic.

While they were there, they supported Bertie Bear on his daring first day at work.

Play Day event at Tattershall Castle EMN-180822-134240001

As Postbear, Bertie had to deliver a letter for King Godfrey; teddies and children had to complete many teddy tasks to help him in his quest.

Guided by a story booklet, the visitors went around the castle and grounds completing a series of challenges.

Some of the Tattershall Teddy Tasks included throwing your teddy across the river into the basket, using the stepping stones to cross the moat and feeding the three-headed monster.

The final task was a zip wire from the top of the Great Tower.

Play Day event at Tattershall Castle EMN-180822-134229001

Hundreds of teddies braved the 35-metre high zip wire, with their elated owners giggling at the bottom watching their prized fuzzy chums flying down to earth.

At the base of the zip wire, the young owners could check if their teddies were okay in the Teddy Hospital before collecting their prize.

Play Day event at Tattershall Castle EMN-180822-134302001