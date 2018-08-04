Enjoy tea and a slice of war-time life at Lincoln museum

Relive the spirit of First World War Britain at two after-hours events in Lincoln’s The Collection Museum this month. On Friday August 10 and Friday August 17, Stokes Café at the museum will host a war-time tea party, suitable for children aged between 4 and 12.

Starting at 4pm, the event will be packed with fun activities and include replica war-time gifts to take home.

It will conclude with a film screening in the auditorium from 5pm to 6.15pm.

Paul Mason from the museum said: “We’ll be stepping back in time to the First World War for a taste of what life was like back then.

“And not only can you enjoy our war-time tea party, but the museum will remain open until 9pm, meaning you’ll also have time to explore our main galleries, exhibitions and play areas.

“It’s an ideal holiday treat for all the family. Don’t miss out!”

Tickets cost £13 per child and can be bought online at www.thecollectionmuseum.com , over the phone on 01522 782040 or in person from museum’s reception desk.

Places are limited so booking is essential.