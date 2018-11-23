Enjoy an enchanting Christmas at Normanby

Step into a winter wonderland this Christmas at Normanby Hall Country Park and enjoy fabulous festive activities that the whole family will love.

The magical Regency mansion will be elegantly decorated from November 23 and there will be lots to get involved in, including breakfast with Santa, Santa’s grotto and festive feasts.

New for 2018 is the Normanby ‘pop-up’ cinema.

Enjoy Christmas favourites like The Polar Express and Miracle on 34th Street, with popcorn, a hotdog and a drink.

Tickets cost £6 and can be booked online at https://normanbyhall.eventbrite.co.uk (subject to availability).

Families can enjoy breakfast with Santa from 9am to 11.30am every Saturday and Sunday in December in the run up to Christmas (except 16, 22 and 23 December, which are already fully booked).

He will be napping, getting ready for his Christmas deliveries, so wake him from his slumber and share stacks of delicious pancakes. Then, join Mother Christmas for a traditional story by the roaring fire and unwrap your present. Families will also receive a complimentary ticket for the land train.

Tickets for this cost £7.50 per adult and £12.95 per child; call the hall on 01724 720588.

Children can also meet Father Christmas and Mrs Christmas in their cosy grotto at the back of the Walled Garden on December 1, 2, 8, 9, 15, 16 and 17 between 11am and 3pm at a cost of £6.50 per child.

This includes meeting Father and Mother Christmas, a special gift and a ride on the miniature railway.

Tickets can be bought from the gift shop on the day from 10.30am, but buy them early to avoid disappointment.

Visitors can enjoy festive carveries in the Regency Dining Room on December 9 and 16, with traditional festive fayre served on November 27 and 30, as well as December 4, 6, 7, 14 and 21.

On selected dates, these can be combined with a festive crafting activity, including making a wreath, garland and festive table centrepiece.

Outside, wrap up warm and watch the rangers feed the deer behind the hall, a unique experience taking place throughout December at 11.30am.

A £3 parking charge will apply for non-members visiting.