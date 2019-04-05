Easter fun at Market Rasen Library

Market Rasen Library is hosting two events next week to keep the children entertained over the Easter holiday.

The first is a fun Tudor-themed clay activity run in partnership with the Society for Lincolnshire History & Archaeology.

The session runs from 10am to noon next Tuesday, April 9, and children must be accompanied by a parent or carer.

Try your hand at playing Tudor five stones and find out some fascinating facts about Tudors in Lincolnshire.

There is a £1 charge to make one of the craft items - craft a jester’s head in clay; make a sparkly Tudor rose pendant; create a story scroll with pictures.

On Wednesday, April 10, the library will be going all out for Easter.

Join in the fun making bunny ears and Easter baskets, before going on an Easter egg hunt around the library.

The session runs from 2pm to 3.30pm and is free, but places must be reserved.

To book, or get more information, call 01522 782010, email market_rasen.library@gll.org or drop in to speak to one of the library staff.