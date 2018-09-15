Delving into the county’s past and hidden heritage

As part of last weekend’s Heritage Open Days, Market Rasen’s Old Police Station and Magistrates Court ‘pictured the past’ at a special exhibition.

The event saw Rase Heritage and West Wolds U3A collaborate to provide a pictorial look at the town today, and of old.

There was fun to be had at the Old Magistrates Court with the heritage cut out created for the day EMN-181009-133527001

Caroline Foster, who was the main organiser of the event, was delighted with the how it all went.

She said: “There has been a lot of interest in all the images on show and we have managed to get quite a bit of information as to names etc for some of the old pictures in the society’s collection.”

The exhibition will stay on display until next Tuesday and will be open for viewing during town council office hours - tomorrow, Friday and Monday, 10.30am - 1.30pm.

The Heritage Open Days event continues this weekend, giving visitors more opportunity to peak behind closed doors - and all for free.

The Broadbent Theatre at Wickenby EMN-181009-140828001

One of those taking part is the Broadbent Theatre at Wickenby, which will be open on both Saturday and Sunday from 10am to 4pm.

Take a tour backstage and also see some of the theatre’s archive material.

No booking is required and refreshments will also be available.

Further afield, Gainsborough has a number of venues taking part in the open days.

The town’s Grade II Victorian police station - the Old Nick - will be open from 11am to 3pm.

The building is now dedicated to the history of the Lincolnshire Constabulary, with many items on display from the Lincolnshire Police Heritage Collection, including many old photographs.

Guided tours will be available.

The nearby Heritage Centre will also be open, with a special exhibition to commemorate the English Civil War and the Battle of Gainsborough, as well as Henry VIII’s marriage to Katherine Parr and Captain Cook’s first voyage of discovery.

The town’s Quaker Meeting House will be open on Saturday only, from 10am to 4pm, where there will be the opportunity to discover the history of Quakerism in Lincolnshire.

Head over to Lincoln, and there is a wealth of heritage events waiting to be discovered.

The Ellis Windmill, behind the Museum of Lincolnshire Life, will have a gallery of pictures showing corn milling from past to present.

The mill will be open on Saturday only, from noon to 5pm.

There will be free entry to Lincoln Cathedral on Saturday, from 9.30am to 4.30pm.

Extra upper level tours will be available to those over the age of 14, but these will incur a charge of £4 per person.

Anyone interesting in finding out about their own family’s history can head along to the Lincolnshire Family History Society in Monks Road, which will be open from 10am to 4pm on Saturday and Sunday.

Help and advice will be available for anyone who needs it.

A full list of all the Heritage Open Days participants can be found at heritagelincolnshire.org or in the printed brochures.