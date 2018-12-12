Da Capo go acarolling at Thoresway church

Seasonal spirits will be lifted by the Da Capo folk group at St Mary’s Church in Thoresway.

They will be leading the singing for carols at Christmas, which will be held in the church tomorrow, Thursday, starting at 6.30pm.

After the service, they will be entertaining with some seasonal songs, while the wine and mince pies are enjoyed.

For the first time, there will also be a crafts and cakes stall after the service too.

Run by Helen Thacker, all kinds of Christmas goodies will be available - Christmas crafts, cakes, jams, chutneys and even some vintage homemade wine.

Da Capo also has two new CDs on sale.

‘Ho Ho ... Ho’ is, as the name suggests, a collection of nine carols and Christmas songs, while ‘6’ features 14 folk songs.

The CDs cost £10 each from band members or via the group’s website at www.dacapofolkgroup.com