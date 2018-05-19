Curtain up on Caistor community cinema

Caistor’s much anticipated Community Cinema venture gets underway next week with a demonstration night in the town hall.

Since the project was launched earlier this year, momentum has grown, much to the delight of instigator Steve Critten.

He said: “I have been blown away with the support received and thank everyone who has done their bit.

“I would like to thank the local businesses who have sponsored the cinema project - Fenton and Sons Financial Services, Rustic Construction, AS Travel taxi service, Mandy’s Hair, Turning Heads Hairdressing, Terry Mckitton Joiners and Sanderson Green estate agents.

“We have also had time, effort and money put in by a whole range of individuals, making it a real community effort.”

The project received a grant of £8,000 from West Lindsey District Council to help fund some of the equipment.

The community cinema is also one of the current good causes in the Tesco Bags of Help scheme at the Market Rasen store and a Co-op Community Champion.

The demonstration night will be held on Saturday, May 26 and will give a feel of what can be achieved by the community cinema.

The film being shown is the 2017 musical film hit The Greatest Showman, starring Hugh Jackman.

Steve said: “I am very excited to see the reaction of the public.

“I hope we can make this a sustainable venture for the future - for Caistor and the surrounding area.”

Doors open on Saturday May 26 at 6pm for a 6.30pm start.

The event is free and a commemorative ticket has been designed to help check numbers on the night.

Steve added: “We are limited to 200 for fire regulations, so it will be on a first come, first served basis.

“If we do get more than the 200, unfortunately we will have to turn people away. “

Food and drinks will be available on the night.

The first official paid night for the community cinema is planned for the last weekend in June.