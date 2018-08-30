Cranwell exhibition extended due to popular demand

Due to popular demand, Cranwell Aviation Heritage Museum’s current exhibition ‘Gallantry in the Air’ will remain open to the public until Sunday March 24,2019.

This exhibition originally opened on 1 April of this year to mark the centenary of the Royal Air Force honouring the aircrew who were decorated for their bravery during World War Two.

The exhibition features RAF personnel who were awarded UK gallantry medals, including Guy Gibson, who was awarded the Victoria Cross (VC), Distinguished Service Order & Bar (DSO) and Distinguished Flying Cross & Bar (DFC).

Gibson was most famous for leading No. 617 Squadron during the Dam Busters raid in 1943 and was awarded the VC, the highest award of the UK’s honours system. Two others which feature are Leonard Cheshire, who was awarded the VC, DSO & 2 Bars, DFC; and ‘Ginger ‘Lacey, one of the RAF’s highest scoring fighter pilots during World War Two, who was awarded the Distinguished Flying Medal & Bar.

Museum Supervisor, Angela Riley said: “We’ve had fantastic response to Gallantry in the Air!

“Visitors have travelled far and wide to see this exhibition and we have received some really positive comments.

“We’re pleased to be able to extend the opening of this exhibition to enable more visitors to be able come and discover just a number of men who did enormously brave acts.”

To make ‘Gallantry in the Air’ particularly relevant to Lincolnshire, many of the aircrew featured were based in the County at some point during their Service careers.

Regardless of origin or background, these heroic individuals were determined to serve their country in a time of war and some had to apply to do so on more than one occasion before they succeeded in becoming aircrew.

Many of the airmen, featured in the exhibition, gained the highest award for their valour with some of them paying the ultimate price. Regardless of their individual circumstances, they all shared at least one thing in common - their incredible acts of ‘Gallantry in the Air’.

Admission to the exhibition is free.

For more information contact Cranwell Aviation Heritage Museum on 01529 488490 or email cranwellaviation@n-kesteven.gov.uk .

For more information about Cranwell Aviation Heritage Museum visit www.cranwellaviation.co.uk.