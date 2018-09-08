Council invests in Historic Brigg building

An historic Brigg building that next year marks its 200 year anniversary, is to be refurbished as part of a £20,000 investment.

The Buttercross, home to North Lincolnshire Council’s Tourist Information Centre, is to receive an external make-over to preserve and maintain the building.

Coun Rob Waltham, leader of North Lincolnshire Council, second right, with David Fox, NLC's principal maintenance services officer; Abby Bryan, NLC's senior tourism information officer; Paul Huntley, director of Townsend, and Wayne Brightmoore, contracts manager at Townsend. EMN-180609-113916001

The work will see the damaged weather vane on the clock tower - a key part of the building - repaired and reinstated.

Worn timbers will also be replaced and the outside paintwork will be redone.

The weather vane was removed earlier this year due to safety reasons - as high winds caused a section of the south vane to break off from the clock tower.

Work set to start on Monday, September 10, and is expected to take around six weeks to complete.

Coun Rob Waltham, leader of North Lincolnshire Council, said: “This is a key investment to maintain this treasured building that plays an important part in Brigg’s heritage.

“Many visitors to the town comment on the significance of the Buttercross; it is an important building in centre of Brigg and this investment is a welcome boost to secure it for many years to come.”

Coun Waltham continued: “The work is necessary to ensure the building is properly maintained and while we repair the damaged weather vane, we are taking the opportunity to repaint and make other repairs that have resulted through general wear and tear of the building.”

Local contractor Townsend has been awarded the contract to carry out the work, having gone through a competitive tender process.

Paul Huntley, director of Townsend, said: “Townsend are very proud to be working alongside North Lincolnshire Council on this project and look forward to seeing the completed job.

“The Buttercross is a magnificent building and deserves to look its best.

“Our work will ensure it is preserved for many more years to come.”

Brigg Tourist Information Centre has operated from the Buttercross building since February 1991.

The building was completed and opened in 1819 and was built by the Elwes family to provide a meeting place for local organisations.

The stone paved ground floor was used as a market for the sale of butter, eggs and poultry.

It was originally open to the elements but the ground floor was closed in when it was refurbished as part of the Brigg regeneration scheme in 1991.

The Buttercross will remain open throughout this current phase of work.

Coun Waltham added: “Please don’t be put off by the scaffolding - the Tourist Information Centre will remain open to visitors.”