Community art at Scawby for hospice

Lindsey Lodge Hospice’s Annual Art Exhibition and Sale will be held in Scawby Village Hall on April 28 and 29.

The event will feature paintings by renowned local artist Dennis Nash, as well as showcasing individual pieces by both other local artists and photographers.

Exhibitors are donating either 25% or 100% of the total proceeds of each of their sales to the hospice, which provides specialist palliative day and inpatient care for people living with life limiting illnesses from North Lincolnshire.

Lindsey Lodge Hospice Director of Business Development, Kate Conway, who is organising the event, said: “Thanks to the fantastic response from local artists and photographers, we’re delighted to reveal we’ll be exhibiting nearly 200 original pieces in a variety of styles from traditional to modern, contemporary and abstract, in a whole range of different mediums, which really demonstrates the appetite for this kind of event within the local community.

“We’re also incredibly lucky to be supported in this venture by such a distinguished and experienced artist such as Dennis Nash, and thank him for his expert guidance and support in setting up our first event.”

She continued: “We’ve had some wonderful art donated to the Hospice over the years, and this is a perfect opportunity to display this work and hopefully attract the eyes of discerning collectors who realise the value of its worth.”

The Art Exhibition and Sale will be open from 10am to 5pm on the Saturday and 10am to 3pm on the Sunday.

Entry is £2 and includes a free catalogue.

Kate added: “For over 25 years Lindsey Lodge Hospice has been delivering its specialist services free of charge to patients and their families – but they’re not free of cost for us to provide.

“Our annual running costs for 2018/19 will be £3.3 million and we only receive 17% of our funding from the NHS, the remainder comes from fundraising activities such as this and charitable donations.

“We’re inviting local people to come along and support Lindsey Lodge by attending our Art Exhibition and Sale, which we hope will become a major event in the art calendar, giving local artists and photographers a new platform for sharing their work.”