Classic vampire fantasy retold

Where else would you find Dracula other than running an elegant cabaret club, complete with dancing vampires?

Chantry Dance Company brings a mesmerising new ballet to the stage of Lincoln New Theatre Royal.

A re-imagining of the classic vampire fantasy, and inspired by Bram Stoker’s novel, Chantry’s unique version of Dracula will leave you spell-bound and captivated by this timeless love story, set against a Victorian steampunk backdrop.

Dracula - Welcome to D’s will be at the Clasketgate venue on Thursday, October 11, with Shannon Parker, former principal artist with San Francisco Ballet and Northern Ballet Theatre.

For ticket information visit www.newtheatreroyallincoln.co.uk or call the box office on 01522 519999.