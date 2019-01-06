Cinema: Female empowerment in Iran at Louth

A compelling film about female empowerment in Iran will be shown by Louth Film Club next week.

‘Inversion’ will be screened at the Playhouse Theatre, in Canon Street, on Monday, January 7, at 7.30pm.

The film, directed by Benham Behzadi, follows a young woman in Tehran who is rebelling against male domination.

When her elderly mother becomes poorly, Niloofar must decide whether to follow her heart or leave Tehran and help care for her mother.

The film is certified as PG. It is around one-and-a-half hours long and will include subtitles throughout.

Tickets are £5 for members, and standard cinema prices apply for non-members and concessions.

For further details at www.louthfilmclub.com