Christmas movie fun at Claythorpe

After a successful summer outdoor movie season, Claythorpe Watermill’s first ever Christmas Movie Marquee will open this December.

The attraction, between Louth and Alford, will be screening classic Christmas and sing-along films in a heated marquee on three Saturdays: December 8, 15 and 22.

There will be wood-fired pizzas, a bar and hot drinks to get you in the festive mood.

Tickets for all shows cost £8.95 for adults, £7.95 for children and £32.50 for a family - two adults, two children - from www.claythorpewatermill.com/whats-on