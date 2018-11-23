Christmas comes to Rasen

Seasonal fun comes to Market Rasen this weekend with a fun-packed day in the market place.

The Mayor’s Charity Event, a Christmas Market, will run from 10am to 4pm and include the festive light switch-on at 3.30pm.

As well as a range of festive, gift, craft and charity stalls, there will be some games and a variety of refreshments.

Youngsters can take the opportunity to visit Father Christmas from 10am to 12.30pm and 1.15pm to 3.30pm.

There will also be live entertainment throughout the day.

Grandad Elf will be making a welcome return with his magic show, and there will also be a mascot appearance.

Live music will include spots from local primary schools, Felicity Turner and Market Rasen Ukulele Band.

Over at the Festival Hall, there is a bit more free Christmas fun - oh yes there is!

Welton Panto Group and the Lindsey Rural Players will be giving a taste of this year’s pantomime offerings - Peter Pan at Welton and Beauty and The Beast at the Broadbent Theatre, from 2pm to 3pm.

Doors open at 1.45pm, with no admission after 2pm.