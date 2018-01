The 2016 movie ‘Neruda’ is the next showing at Louth Film Club.

Directed by Pablo Larrain, it is an autobiographical film about Chilean poet-diplomat Pablo Neruda.

It’s 1948 and Neruda is forced into hiding when an anti-communist drive is launched.

The film will be screened on Monday, January 22, at 7.30pm, with tickets £4 for club members and standard price for non-members