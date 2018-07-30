Chance to uncover secrets of lost village

Young people who fancy spending a weekend getting to grips with archaeological techniques on a lost medieval village can join a residential course next month.

Aimed at those aged 18 to 24, they will be working on the lost medieval village of South Ormsby.

The weekend will provide participants with cutting edge digital archaeology skills that will allow them to unlock the secrets of the historic landscape.

Following an introductory session on Friday, August 31, a wander through the local historic landscape and a stop at the local pub, guests will stay overnight in Scamblesby, ready for a full day of landscape investigation the next day.

On the Sunday, there will be a tree top adventure at Wild Pines Park.

The course costs £150, including all accommodation, meals and activities, with a limited number of bursaries available.

For details and booking email layers@heritagelincolnshire.org.