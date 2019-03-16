Celebration of 125 years for photographers at Caistor

Life through a lens will be revealed at a special exhibition taking place at Caistor Arts and Heritage Centre.

This year, Grimsby Photographic Society is celebrating its 125th anniversary.

The society was formed in 1894 by photographic enthusiasts and they held their first exhibition in 1907.

It is the oldest society in Lincolnshire and today, the group has more than 40 members, both novices and professional photographers.

Members’ interests cover most genres of photography, including landscape, portraiture, sport and nature, in monochrome as well as colour.

A few members are also adept at creative photography - as can be seen in the image above.

Exhibitions are held each year, with members displaying a wide range of subjects.

This year, as part of its celebrations, the society is holding two free entry exhibitions, with an opportunity to purchase exhibiting photographs.

From March 27 to April 30, the exhibition will be at Caistor Arts and Heritage Centre.

The second exhibition will run from July 13 to November 9 at The Fishing Heritage Centre in Alexandra Docks, Grimsby.

The society meets most Thursdays at 7.30pm at the United Reformed Church in Grimsby’s Weelsby Road.