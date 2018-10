Caistor’s Christmas Market and lights switch on event will take place on Saturday December 1.

Stalls are available for use all day, but the market event will officially run from 2pm until 5pm, with the big Christmas tree lights switch on at 4.30pm.

Any organisation that would like a stall at £10 or a pitch at £5 should call 07900 340026 or email: caistortc@outlook.com, with the name of the organisation, your name and contact details.