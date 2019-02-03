Call for artists to showcase their work in aid of hospice

Local artists, photographers and crafters are being invited to showcase their work at Lindsey Lodge Hospice’s second annual community art exhibition and sale.

The event, at Scawby Village Hall, will run over the weekend of Saturday April 13 and Sunday April 14 to raise funds for the Scunthorpe-based charity, which provides specialist palliative care for day and inpatient patients with life limiting illnesses from across North Lincolnshire.

Hospice fundraiser and event organiser Peter Dennis said: “Thanks to the fantastic response to last year’s event, we exhibited around 200 original pieces, which really demonstrates the appetite for this kind of event within the local community.”

Register an interest in exhibiting by Friday February 22 by calling 01724 270835, email llh.enquiries@nhs.net or visit www.lindseylodgehospice.org.uk.